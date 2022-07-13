Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.30. 6,359,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,105,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NYSE:KDP)
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.