Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.30. 6,359,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,105,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NYSE:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

