KeyCorp Comments on AT&T Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on T. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE T opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

