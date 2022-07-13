KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $431.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,793,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after acquiring an additional 517,870 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $313.78 on Wednesday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.86 and a 200-day moving average of $355.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

