KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $431.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th.

KLA stock opened at $313.78 on Wednesday. KLA has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $241,793,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

