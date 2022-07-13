Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.200-$5.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.20-5.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

