Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 172.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

