Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($32.50) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €26.50 ($26.50) to €21.30 ($21.30) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($45.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

