Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($32.50) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €26.50 ($26.50) to €21.30 ($21.30) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($45.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of PHG stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
