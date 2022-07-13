Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.