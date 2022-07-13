L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FSTR opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 million, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.89. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

