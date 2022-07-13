Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,609,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $405.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

