Landstar System (LSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $3.220-$3.320 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $3.22-$3.32 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSTR stock opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

