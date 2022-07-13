LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Head-To-Head Review

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 2 0 2.67

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.46%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 19.00 -$14.41 million ($0.71) -18.39 LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.51 $26.91 million $1.25 36.66

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -91.51% -33.94% -23.59% LeMaitre Vascular 17.09% 11.41% 9.64%

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats ClearPoint Neuro on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite. It has license and collaboration agreements with Boston Scientific Corporation, The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular and cardiac patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.