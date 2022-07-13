Lesaka Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ LSAK opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Lesaka Technologies has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $307.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

