Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Up 4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) rose 4% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 357,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Specifically, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

