LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

