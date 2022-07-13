Lithia Motors (LAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $11.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAD opened at $277.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.25 and a 200 day moving average of $300.59. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $252.56 and a 52-week high of $387.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 85.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.83.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

