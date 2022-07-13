Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Haemonetics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $493,184. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

