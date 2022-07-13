Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

