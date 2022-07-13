Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

GO opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.28.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $571,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,721. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $295,348.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,520.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 651,594 shares of company stock valued at $25,161,331. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

