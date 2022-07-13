Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Masco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Masco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

