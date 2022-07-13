Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $637,000 Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at $1,488,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Xerox by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,346,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -29.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

