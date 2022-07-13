Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 181,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

AHH opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

