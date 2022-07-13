Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.