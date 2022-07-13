Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $756,000 Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIR. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of VIR opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.45. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $520,609.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,470,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $40,184.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,751.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,964 shares of company stock worth $1,822,203. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

