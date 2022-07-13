Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP C Elisa D. Garcia Sells 15,920 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

