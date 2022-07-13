Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 46,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,201 shares.The stock last traded at $55.74 and had previously closed at $54.63.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

