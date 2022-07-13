Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.12 and last traded at 0.13. Approximately 61,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 227,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Maple Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.16.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.