Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $109.30 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

