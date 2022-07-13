MarketAxess (MKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $256.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.66 and its 200-day moving average is $318.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $236,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $361.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.22.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.