Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $145.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMLP shares. TheStreet raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,206.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,157 shares of company stock worth $81,421. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

