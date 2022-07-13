Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,254.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,534.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

