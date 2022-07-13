Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.45.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.