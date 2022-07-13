McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 267.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at $995,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $91.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 48.92%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

