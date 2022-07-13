Medallion Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.96 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $151.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

