Menard Financial Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,254.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2,534.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

