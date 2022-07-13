Menard Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.28.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $109.30 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $331.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

