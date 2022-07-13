Microsoft Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $9.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.28. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.65 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.72.

Microsoft stock opened at $253.67 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

