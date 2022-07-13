Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.72.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

