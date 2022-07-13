Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) versus American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Financial Review

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midwest and American Equity Investment Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $30.06 million 1.48 -$16.64 million ($3.98) -2.99 American Equity Investment Life $3.69 billion 0.91 $473.99 million $7.39 4.88

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Equity Investment Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Midwest has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and American Equity Investment Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest -44.36% -5.47% -0.39% American Equity Investment Life 26.35% 7.26% 0.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Midwest and American Equity Investment Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Equity Investment Life 0 2 7 0 2.78

Midwest currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus price target of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.04%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Midwest.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Midwest on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

