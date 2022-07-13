Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,182 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

