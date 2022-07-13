Modiv (NYSE:MDV) & Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Head-To-Head Review

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Modiv and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 Brixmor Property Group 1 5 7 0 2.46

Modiv presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.21%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $25.11, suggesting a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -26.14% -4.52% -2.31% Brixmor Property Group 25.39% 10.92% 3.57%

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modiv and Brixmor Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 3.31 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 5.35 $270.19 million $0.98 21.00

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Modiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

