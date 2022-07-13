Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.80. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

