Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.80. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.