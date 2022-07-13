Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Shares of MOH opened at $285.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.44 and its 200-day moving average is $304.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.32 and a 12-month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

