MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.79

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.10. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 395,918 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $970.50 million, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.24.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

