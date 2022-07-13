Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 197.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

