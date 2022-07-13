MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $532.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $420.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.13. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

