MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 267,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,665,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

MSP Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSPR)

MSP Recovery, Inc provides compliance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery services. Its data analytics platform identifies and uncovers historical waste and helps to support the long-term sustainability of Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as recovers monies owed to hospitals, health insurance companies, and medical providers.

