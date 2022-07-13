M&T Bank (MTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.91. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.51.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

