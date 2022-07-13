Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $9,580,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,394,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $263.24 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.04 and a 52-week high of $269.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.03.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

