Napco Security Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $853.61 million, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.